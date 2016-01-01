Dr. Suma Cherukuri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherukuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suma Cherukuri, DO
Overview
Dr. Suma Cherukuri, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Cherukuri works at
Locations
Beltline Integrated Care Center2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 447-5820Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Spectrum Health Medical Group426 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 447-5820
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suma Cherukuri, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
