Dr. Sultanali Kassamali, MD
Overview
Dr. Sultanali Kassamali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Locations
- 1 2801 Camino del Rio S Ste 204-1, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 677-2788
Home Physicians Medical Group9619 Chesapeake Dr Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 279-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sultanali Kassamali, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1518990274
Education & Certifications
- MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL
