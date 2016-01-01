See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Sultanali Kassamali, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (1)
51 years of experience
Dr. Sultanali Kassamali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2801 Camino del Rio S Ste 204-1, San Diego, CA 92108 (619) 677-2788
    Home Physicians Medical Group
    Home Physicians Medical Group
9619 Chesapeake Dr Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92123 (858) 279-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Care Management
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Care Management
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sultanali Kassamali, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518990274
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kassamali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kassamali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kassamali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassamali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassamali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassamali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

