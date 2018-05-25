Dr. Tabaraee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultana Tabaraee, MD
Dr. Sultana Tabaraee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Pleasanton Medical Offices Radiologydiagnostic Imaging7601 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 847-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
excellent care! she's a part time physician, so that may be why patients have a hard time booking appointments with her. she's thorough in her explanations and cares deeply for all of her patients! extremely warm!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1376787432
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Tabaraee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabaraee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabaraee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabaraee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabaraee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.