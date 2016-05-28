Overview

Dr. Sultana Razia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Razia works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.