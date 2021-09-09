Overview

Dr. Sultana Ikramullah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Ikramullah works at Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clnc in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.