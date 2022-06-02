Dr. Sultana Afrooz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afrooz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sultana Afrooz, DO
Dr. Sultana Afrooz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakton, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG.
Scimeca Craig M MD Office2944 Hunter Mill Rd Ste 101, Oakton, VA 22124 Directions (571) 529-6699
Dr. Sultana Afrooz10630 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 224, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (301) 970-9724Monday10:00am - 5:30pmTuesday10:00am - 5:30pmWednesday10:00am - 5:30pmThursday10:00am - 5:30pmFriday10:00am - 1:00pm
Sick & pregnant. My primary dr was already treating me extensively for Chronic Lyme, Babesiosis, & React. EBV. I remained very sick & the obstetricians would not treat me. So I found Dr. Alfrooz who specializes in Infectious Disease. She is also the only Dr that would treat a pregnant woman with my issues. She instigated several tests & found me positive for RMSF (probably cross reacting to another rickettsia), Mycoplasma Pneumonia & Staph MARCONS (due to Lyme immune deficiency), Inability to properly handle mold exposure (high levels of toxic mold in urine), & Bartonella. In lieu of a PICC line for antibiotic treatment I opted for oral antibiotics. After 1 mo. of 1000 mg of Zithromax/day & a round of Vancomycin, I was rid of the Mycoplasma, Rickettsia, and Staph MARCONS. It took that much meds bc the infections were chronic and my immune was not strong enough to get better with only 500mg of Zithromax/day (what I was taking). Still dealing with the lyme and Babesia but I have improved
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- Family Practice, Frankford Hospitals
- Frankford Hospital Pa
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- Geroge Washington University
Dr. Afrooz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afrooz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afrooz speaks Bengali.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Afrooz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afrooz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afrooz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afrooz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.