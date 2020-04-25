Dr. Sultan Siddique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sultan Siddique, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sultan Siddique, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Siddique works at
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Palmetto Heart Hartsville8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-3800
Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Palmetto Heart300 Palmetto Health Pkwy Ste 400, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 434-3800
Jonathan Kyle Hewett, MD120 W Hospital Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 434-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddique?
This review is a lot late in coming as I just came across this site. Dr. Siddique performed surgery on my daughter to implant a pacemaker in her chest. He did an exceptional job as she has been doing well with it for several years now. Actually about 3 yrs. I would definitely recommend Dr. Siddique to friends and family.
About Dr. Sultan Siddique, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1417995259
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Temple University Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Brooklyn College, CUNY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddique has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddique accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddique works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddique. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddique.
