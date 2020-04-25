Overview

Dr. Sultan Siddique, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Siddique works at Palmetto Health-USC Cardiology - Palmetto Heart Hartsville in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.