Dr. Sultan Lakhani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sultan Lakhani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.
Henrico Mental Health and Devmtl Sv10299 Woodman Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Directions (804) 727-8500
Behavioral Health Group At Memorial Hospital8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 313, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 325-8882
Bon Secours Behavioral Health Group1510 N 28th St, Richmond, VA 23223 Directions (804) 371-1670
Vernon J Harris East End Community Health Center719 N 25th St, Richmond, VA 23223 Directions (804) 780-0840
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been looking for you. My doctor retired last summer and I need help.
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Dept Of Psychiatry McV Hospitals
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Lakhani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakhani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakhani has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.