Overview

Dr. Sultan Lakhani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.



Dr. Lakhani works at Henrico Mental Health and Devmtl Sv in Glen Allen, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.