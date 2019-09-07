Overview

Dr. Sultan Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.I.F.A.S / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Khan works at S. Ramachandran Nair MD PC in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.