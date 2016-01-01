Dr. Sultan Hayat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sultan Hayat, MD
Overview
Dr. Sultan Hayat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Hayat works at
Locations
-
1
MMG Cardiology4600 Memorial Dr Ste W1, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 233-3066Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sultan Hayat, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1548248453
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- St Francis Medical Center
- King Edward Medical University
- Edwards College Peshawar
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hayat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayat works at
Dr. Hayat has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.