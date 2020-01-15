See All Oncologists in Mesquite, TX
Dr. Sultan Chowdhary, MD

Medical Oncology
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sultan Chowdhary, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Dallas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chowdhary works at Cancer Center Associates in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Center Associates
    2698 N Galloway Ave Ste 103, Mesquite, TX 75150
    5948 W Parker Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093
    McKinney Office
    4201 Medical Center Dr Ste 180, McKinney, TX 75069

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
  Dallas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 15, 2020
    Excellent, and his Assistant Amin is also very attentive and responsive
    Teresa McKinnon — Jan 15, 2020
    About Dr. Sultan Chowdhary, MD

    Medical Oncology
    28 years of experience
    English
    1033114459
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Anatomic Pathology and Medical Oncology
