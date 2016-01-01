Dr. Hussain accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sulman Hussain, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sulman Hussain, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates9104 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-4473Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Cardiovascular Associates4320 Fir St Unit 320, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 392-7992
Nihad Muhrez MD505 W US Highway 30, Schererville, IN 46375 Directions (219) 836-4473
Community Hospital - Ldrp901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-4473MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Sulman Hussain, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
