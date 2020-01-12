Dr. Suliman Alradawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alradawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suliman Alradawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Suliman Alradawi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Alradawi works at
Locations
Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation4440 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-4888
Advocate Vaccine Center - Adults and Pediatrics West 95th St4220 W 95th St Ste 200, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 398-0282
Advocate Outpatient Center - Oak Lawn9555 S 52nd Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (773) 445-3500
Southwestern Medical Center LLC9831 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 445-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alradawi?
Dr. Alradawi treated me in the emergency room. He was very kind and calm and was able to diagnose my condition when others were baffled. He is extremely knowledgeable. With his diagnosis I was on my way to recovery within a few days. Wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Suliman Alradawi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1124382825
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alradawi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alradawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alradawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alradawi works at
Dr. Alradawi has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alradawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alradawi speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alradawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alradawi.
