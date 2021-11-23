See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Suleman Lalani, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suleman Lalani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Lalani works at Sugarland Geriatric and Medical Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sugarland Geriatric and Medical Associates
    Sugarland Geriatric and Medical Associates
3531 Town Center Blvd S Ste 101, Sugar Land, TX 77479
(281) 805-3650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis of the Elbow

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 23, 2021
    Professional, patient, polite
    Agatha C. — Nov 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Suleman Lalani, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1902898455
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suleman Lalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lalani works at Sugarland Geriatric and Medical Associates in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lalani’s profile.

    Dr. Lalani has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lalani speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

