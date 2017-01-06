Overview

Dr. Suleman Bhana, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Bhana works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.