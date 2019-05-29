Overview

Dr. Suleman Bangash, DO is a Dermatologist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Bangash works at MOHS SURGERY & DERMATOLOGY CENTER in Elgin, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL, Crystal Lake, IL and Huntley, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.