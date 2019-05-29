Dr. Suleman Bangash, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suleman Bangash, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Suleman Bangash, DO is a Dermatologist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Suleman J. Bangash D. O.s.c.1750 N Randall Rd Ste 120, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (815) 455-4434
Elk Grove Dermatology Sc901 Biesterfield Rd Ste 209, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 593-6222
Mohs Surgery and Dermatology Center820 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste 125, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-4434
- 4 10370 Haligus Rd Ste 109, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 608-6647
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Bangash is a great doctor. I had a checkup today was very pleased. Takes his time and really looks you over. I was pleased with his service and staff. I would highly recommend Dr. Bangash to anyone. Teresa in IL - May 28, 2019
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942302864
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bangash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bangash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bangash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bangash has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bangash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangash.
