Dr. Suleman Bangash, DO

Dermatology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suleman Bangash, DO is a Dermatologist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Bangash works at MOHS SURGERY & DERMATOLOGY CENTER in Elgin, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL, Crystal Lake, IL and Huntley, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suleman J. Bangash D. O.s.c.
    1750 N Randall Rd Ste 120, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 455-4434
    Elk Grove Dermatology Sc
    901 Biesterfield Rd Ste 209, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 593-6222
    Mohs Surgery and Dermatology Center
    820 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste 125, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 455-4434
    10370 Haligus Rd Ste 109, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 608-6647

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Suleman Bangash, DO

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.