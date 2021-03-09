See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Sulekha Abukar, MD

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sulekha Abukar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Abukar works at Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians
    Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians
5815 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 200B, Charlotte, NC 28277
(704) 951-1043

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Health Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Purpura
Rapid Flu Test
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Tension Headache
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sulekha Abukar, MD

    Family Medicine
    English
    Female
    1114468345
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sulekha Abukar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abukar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abukar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abukar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abukar works at Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Abukar’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abukar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abukar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abukar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abukar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

