Dr. Suleiman Kojan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kojan works at Beaumont Pediatric Neurology - Royal Oak in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.