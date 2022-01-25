Dr. Sulayman Jallow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jallow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sulayman Jallow, MD
Overview
Dr. Sulayman Jallow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Pembroke Pines Office601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 413, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 436-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
awesome Dr to the point and that's what I like about him. I would rather not have to wait sometimes.
About Dr. Sulayman Jallow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jallow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jallow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jallow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jallow has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jallow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jallow speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jallow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jallow.
