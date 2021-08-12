Dr. Sulay Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sulay Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sulay Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Shah works at
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group2 Hospital Plz Ste 420, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-4070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr Shah is a caring and knowledgeable physician. Made me feel comfortable from the first visit. I am happy that I was referred to him.
About Dr. Sulay Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1386075224
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
