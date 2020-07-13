Overview

Dr. Sulada Kanchana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Kanchana works at Champaign Dental Group in Vernon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.