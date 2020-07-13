Dr. Sulada Kanchana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanchana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sulada Kanchana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sulada Kanchana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Kanchana works at
Locations
Hartford Hospital Rehabilitation - Vernon35 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just saw Dr Kanchana. We went in for a second opinion and there was no doubt that we were staying with her for the duration of our progressive disease. She was thorough in her exam, informative, answered all our questions, explained possibilities for the future, gave good informative packets, suggested websites that address our problem, and put us in touch with a support group. We could not have asked for a more reassuring advocate in our corner. Jean Dejewski, Hebron, CT 7/13/30
About Dr. Sulada Kanchana, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1538137773
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanchana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanchana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanchana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanchana works at
Dr. Kanchana has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanchana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanchana speaks Thai.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanchana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanchana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanchana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanchana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.