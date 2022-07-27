Overview

Dr. Sukumar Ethirajan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Stanley Medical College-MGR University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Cass Regional Medical Center, Hedrick Medical Center, Liberty Hospital, Menorah Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Olathe Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Western Missouri Medical Center.



Dr. Ethirajan works at Kansas City Urology Care in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.