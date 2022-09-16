Dr. Suku George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suku George, MD
Dr. Suku George, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA.
Locations
Dr. Suku George, MD, MPH, FACP, FACG711 Canton Rd NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 741-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.George is the best, he is a hands on dr. that’s almost gone in this day and time. He is so kind and makes you feel safe in his care. Thankful to have him as my dr.
About Dr. Suku George, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.