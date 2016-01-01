Overview

Dr. Sukhwinder Sandhu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Sandhu works at Fremont Primary Care in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.