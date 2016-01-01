See All Interventional Cardiologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Sukirtharan Sinnathamby, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sukirtharan Sinnathamby, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sukirtharan Sinnathamby, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Sinnathamby works at Buckeye Heart and Vascular Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Springboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buckeye Heart & Vascular Institute - Dayton
    5538 Philadelphia Dr Ste B, Dayton, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 424-3589
  2. 2
    South office
    572 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 748-8905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Sukirtharan Sinnathamby, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538138037
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Foundation Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sukirtharan Sinnathamby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinnathamby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinnathamby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinnathamby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinnathamby has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinnathamby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinnathamby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinnathamby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinnathamby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinnathamby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

