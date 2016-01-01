Dr. Sukirtharan Sinnathamby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinnathamby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukirtharan Sinnathamby, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukirtharan Sinnathamby, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Sinnathamby works at
Locations
Buckeye Heart & Vascular Institute - Dayton5538 Philadelphia Dr Ste B, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 424-3589
South office572 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 748-8905
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sukirtharan Sinnathamby, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538138037
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
