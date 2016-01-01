Overview

Dr. Sukirtharan Sinnathamby, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sinnathamby works at Buckeye Heart and Vascular Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Springboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.