Dr. Sukhvir Atwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukhvir Atwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukhvir Atwal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Atwal works at
Locations
-
1
Fresno Nephrology Medical Group568 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 228-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atwal?
I have been seeing Dr. Atwal for over 3 years. He is always informative and helpful. Appointments are on time and he is very approachable.
About Dr. Sukhvir Atwal, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1669685251
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atwal works at
Dr. Atwal has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atwal speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.