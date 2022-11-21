Dr. Sohi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sukhpreit Sohi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukhpreit Sohi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital and Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Campbell County Hospital District501 S Burma Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 Directions (307) 688-5000
Brandywine Hospital201 Reeceville Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320 Directions (610) 383-8319
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sohi has treated me beautifully. She listened to my concerns, set up a plan to address them, and has been consistent in following up. I have had no trouble with cancellations or prescriptions. She’s great!
About Dr. Sukhpreit Sohi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477749190
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohi has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.