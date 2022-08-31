Dr. Sukhmani Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukhmani Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukhmani Singh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 203, Bakersfield, CA 93311 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3737 San Dimas St Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93301 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:45pmTuesday8:00am - 6:45pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to see Dr Suki Singh for abnormally high calcium levels. The care she gave me was astounding. Office wait time was minimal.I’m happy to say after all the tests were done & reviewed, I am good to go. Thank you Dr Singh for the great treatment.
About Dr. Sukhmani Singh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Singh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
