Dr. Sukhjinder Sandhu, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Dr. Sukhjinder Sandhu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rocklin, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St. Matthews University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Sandhu works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Rocklin, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    550 W Ranch View Dr Ste 3000, Rocklin, CA 95765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 20, 2022
Very proactive DR. She listens, like really intense and reacts. Never had a Dr as good as her. Thanks Doc!
  • Family Medicine
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1932563814
  • St. Elizabeth Medical Center - New York
  • St. Matthews University School Of Medicine
  • Family Practice
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

