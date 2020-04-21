Dr. Sukhinder Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukhinder Joshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukhinder Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from Punjabi University Medical and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud1001 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 426-4957Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Joshi is the most caring and compassionate doctor I have ever been to. He addresses all issues or concerns you may have. Staff is excellent and always there to help you . I would definately recommend this office .
About Dr. Sukhinder Joshi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1851309652
Education & Certifications
- Westchester County Medical Center NY
- Grassland Hospital Valhalla NY
- Punjabi University Medical
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.