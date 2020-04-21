See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sanford, FL
Dr. Sukhinder Joshi, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sukhinder Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from Punjabi University Medical and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Dr. Joshi works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    1001 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 426-4957
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia
Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 21, 2020
    Dr Joshi is the most caring and compassionate doctor I have ever been to. He addresses all issues or concerns you may have. Staff is excellent and always there to help you . I would definately recommend this office .
— Apr 21, 2020
    — Apr 21, 2020
    About Dr. Sukhinder Joshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851309652
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Westchester County Medical Center NY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Grassland Hospital Valhalla NY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Punjabi University Medical
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sukhinder Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joshi works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Sanford, FL. View the full address on Dr. Joshi’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

