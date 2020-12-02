Dr. Sukhdev Khangura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khangura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukhdev Khangura, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukhdev Khangura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Locations
Sukhdev Khangura, MD3609 Mission Ave Ste H, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 483-5589
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Khangura's for over 20 years even though I live over 45 minutes away from his office. I drive that far because it is so hard to find a doctor like him who truly cares about his patients, goes above and beyond to help them and is very knowledgeable. I highly recommend Dr Khangura.
About Dr. Sukhdev Khangura, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1861426470
Education & Certifications
- Bon Secours Hospital
- Rajendra Hospital
- Government Medical College
- Government College Ludhiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khangura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khangura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khangura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khangura speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khangura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khangura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khangura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khangura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.