Dr. Sukhdev Khangura, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sukhdev Khangura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Khangura works at Sukhdev Khangura, MD in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sukhdev Khangura, MD
    3609 Mission Ave Ste H, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 483-5589

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dyslipidemia
Immunization Administration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Dec 02, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr Khangura's for over 20 years even though I live over 45 minutes away from his office. I drive that far because it is so hard to find a doctor like him who truly cares about his patients, goes above and beyond to help them and is very knowledgeable. I highly recommend Dr Khangura.
    Don V — Dec 02, 2020
    About Dr. Sukhdev Khangura, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1861426470
    Education & Certifications

    • Bon Secours Hospital
    • Rajendra Hospital
    • Government Medical College
    • Government College Ludhiana
