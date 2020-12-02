Overview

Dr. Sukhdev Khangura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Khangura works at Sukhdev Khangura, MD in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.