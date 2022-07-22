Dr. Sukhdeep Padda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukhdeep Padda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sukhdeep Padda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Goverment Medical College, Amritsar and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Arrowhead Gastroenterology Assoc., PC20100 N 51st Ave Ste F620, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 376-6328
- 2 18699 N 67th Ave Ste 140, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 376-6328
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
He's Wonderful!! Knows what he's doing, shares all the info kindly, but directly. Wouldn't go anywhere else.
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- Goverment Medical College, Amritsar
Dr. Padda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padda has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Padda speaks Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Padda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padda.
