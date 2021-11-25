Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Oral Surgery and Implant Clinic19503 7th Ave NE # 100, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 779-2339
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, friendly, patient, thorough in explanations.
About Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1144396763
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
