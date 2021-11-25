See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dhaliwal works at Oral Surgery and Implant Clinic in Poulsbo, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tracy Johnson, MD
Dr. Tracy Johnson, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
Dr. William Hepworth, MD
Dr. William Hepworth, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral Surgery and Implant Clinic
    19503 7th Ave NE # 100, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 779-2339

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dhaliwal?

Nov 25, 2021
Knowledgeable, friendly, patient, thorough in explanations.
Carol A DiMarco — Nov 25, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dhaliwal to family and friends

Dr. Dhaliwal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dhaliwal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD.

About Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144396763
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dhaliwal works at Oral Surgery and Implant Clinic in Poulsbo, WA. View the full address on Dr. Dhaliwal’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhaliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhaliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Sukhdeep Dhaliwal, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.