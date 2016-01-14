Dr. Sukhbir Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukhbir Kaur, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukhbir Kaur, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Locations
Physician's Office of Dr Sukhbir Kaur MD371 E Bullard Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 448-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaur?
Spends sufficient time with you. Knowledgeable, but will refer when necessary. Can get same day appts. Small, intimate office. Nice staff, great nurses. Speedy shot-givers...over before they know it! Would recommend.
About Dr. Sukhbir Kaur, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225195365
Education & Certifications
- Comm Med Center University Med Ct|Fairview University M C Riverside
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaur using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
