Pediatrics
Dr. Sukhbir Kaur, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Kaur works at Sukhbir Kaur Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients.

    Physician's Office of Dr Sukhbir Kaur MD
    371 E Bullard Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710

Pregnancy Test
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Pregnancy Test
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hearing Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Lipid Disorders
Newborn Jaundice
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wellness Examination

Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
Jan 14, 2016
Spends sufficient time with you. Knowledgeable, but will refer when necessary. Can get same day appts. Small, intimate office. Nice staff, great nurses. Speedy shot-givers...over before they know it! Would recommend.
Tawni Sullivan in Clovis, CA — Jan 14, 2016
  Pediatrics
  38 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1225195365
  Comm Med Center University Med Ct|Fairview University M C Riverside
  UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
  Saint Agnes Medical Center
  Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Dr. Sukhbir Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Kaur works at Sukhbir Kaur Pediatrics in Fresno, CA.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

