Overview

Dr. Sukhbir Kaur, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Kaur works at Sukhbir Kaur Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

