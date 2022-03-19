Dr. Suketu Vaishnav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaishnav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suketu Vaishnav, MD
Overview
Dr. Suketu Vaishnav, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Vaishnav works at
Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Orthopaedics - Robertson200 N Robertson Blvd Ste 205, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3326
-
2
Rodney A Gabriel M.d. Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4566
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaishnav?
Today was my first visit with Dr. V. I feel I hit the lottery with this Dr. and his office. Had a Cortizone shot which I barely felt and will be having him do a knee replacement surgery very soon. From walking in to walking out had a great experience with everyone.
About Dr. Suketu Vaishnav, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912087750
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaishnav has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaishnav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaishnav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaishnav works at
Dr. Vaishnav has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaishnav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaishnav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaishnav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaishnav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaishnav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.