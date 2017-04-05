See All Cardiologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Suketu Shah, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Suketu Shah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Pulmonary Associates of Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL and Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Associates of Brandon
    910 Oakfield Dr Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 634-7033
  2. 2
    Brandon Orthopedic Associates
    10141 Big Bend Rd Ste 201, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 681-4413
  3. 3
    Pulmonary Associates Of Brandon
    4051 Upper Creek Dr Ste 106, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 634-7033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Emphysema
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Insomnia
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Overweight
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Wheezing
Bronchoscopy
Cough
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Lung Nodule
Sleep Study
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gout
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Raynaud's Disease
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thoracentesis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anaphylaxis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chickenpox
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cryptococcosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Down Syndrome
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Empyema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Septic Embolism
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 05, 2017
    You will not find a better Dr. than Dr. Shah, I have had the pleasure to have been one of his patients for many years, and sadly lost him due to change in my insurance, which came as such a shock, as I had been told I would be able to see him, with the new insurance, please do not make mistake I made, check with your DR's office prior to new insurance signup (insurance companies appear not to tell the truth. When my year is over with new ins. I will once again return to him. Sandta Jones
    Sandra K Jones in Brandon, FL — Apr 05, 2017
    About Dr. Suketu Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1992741102
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suketu Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

