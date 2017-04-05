Overview

Dr. Suketu Shah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Pulmonary Associates of Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL and Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.