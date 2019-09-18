Overview

Dr. Suketu Shah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Brown Med Sch/RI Hosp



Dr. Shah works at Medical Diagnostic Associates in Edison, NJ with other offices in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.