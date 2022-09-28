Dr. Sukesh Burjonroppa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burjonroppa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukesh Burjonroppa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sukesh Burjonroppa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Burjonroppa works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Worth Heart, P.A. Mira Vista1900 Mistletoe Blvd Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 338-1300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
University Texas Clinic CAR301 University Blvd # 4B, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 933-0017
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burjonroppa?
He had severe aortic stenosis and underwent TAVR. I am thrilled with my recovery. I am like a new person and am able to resume all my usual activities. Highly recommend this procedure as well as Dr. Burjonroppa.
About Dr. Sukesh Burjonroppa, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Tamil
- 1467599134
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burjonroppa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burjonroppa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burjonroppa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burjonroppa works at
Dr. Burjonroppa has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burjonroppa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burjonroppa speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Tamil.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Burjonroppa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burjonroppa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burjonroppa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burjonroppa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.