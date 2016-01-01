Dr. Sukdeb Datta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukdeb Datta, MD
Overview
Dr. Sukdeb Datta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 261 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (212) 430-0312
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sukdeb Datta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1801902788
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Datta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Datta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Datta speaks Bengali.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Datta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datta.
