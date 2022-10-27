Overview

Dr. Sukchan Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Auckland / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Hays Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Nebraska Orthopaedic Center in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.