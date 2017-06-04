Dr. Sukanya Makkapati, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makkapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sukanya Makkapati, DO
Dr. Sukanya Makkapati, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
West Des Moines OB/GYN Associates4949 Westown Pkwy Ste 140, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 223-5466Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
This doctor is very knowledgeable and personable. She explained testing results, needed surgery, and post op issues clearly and was open to answering questions. The people working with her are great! I wholeheartedly recommend her and her colleagues.
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Iowa
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery
Dr. Makkapati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makkapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makkapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makkapati has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makkapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Makkapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makkapati.
