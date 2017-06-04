Overview

Dr. Sukanya Makkapati, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Makkapati works at West Des Moines OB/GYN Associates in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.