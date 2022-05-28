See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Sukanya Burugu, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sukanya Burugu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Burugu works at Village Medical in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Medical
    12501 Hymeadow Dr, Austin, TX 78750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 968-2962

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Obesity
Asthma
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Obesity
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Atony
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Injection
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pilonidal Cyst Removal
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinalysis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burugu?

    May 28, 2022
    have been a client of Dr. Burugu for several years. She is thorough, listens, allows for questions. Office calls with test results even if negative- awesome! office staff seems to be stable at this point, and respond quickly if I call and need something sent to me.
    Sandra J Colby — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Sukanya Burugu, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992710040
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sukanya Burugu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burugu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burugu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burugu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Burugu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burugu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burugu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burugu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

