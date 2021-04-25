See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockville, MD
Dr. Sujoy Tagore, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sujoy Tagore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Tagore works at Plotsky Medical Associates PC in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plotsky Medical Associates PC
    15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 102, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 330-0661

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Apr 25, 2021
    Wonderful personality infused with kindness, compassion, and a great understanding of his patients. Extremely competent physician that displays keen insight to holistic care. Dr.Sujoy Tagore focuses on his intellectual skills and emotional intelligence to make diagnosis and best plan of care for his patients. He continues to explore updated medical research. Thank you Dr.Tagore for your dedication and countless hours of sacrifice for our well being.
    Maureen Hosie — Apr 25, 2021
    About Dr. Sujoy Tagore, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972796084
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eorgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sujoy Tagore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tagore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tagore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tagore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tagore works at Plotsky Medical Associates PC in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Tagore’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tagore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tagore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tagore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tagore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

