Dr. Sujith Kalmadi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers PC695 S DOBSON RD, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-2838
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers1432 S Dobson Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-3637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I saw him through many visits and pricedures. Hes very good at what he does. No complaints care was the best
About Dr. Sujith Kalmadi, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Kannada
- 1508973447
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Kasturba Medical College
- Hematology and Hematology & Oncology
