Dr. Sujit Sheth, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Seth G.S. Medical College, Bombay and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sheth works at Pediatric Hematology/Oncology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Anemia and Iron Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.