Dr. Sujit Itty, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Sujit Itty, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Itty works at Retinal Consultants of Arizona - Gilbert in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Gilbert
    1712 E Boston St Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8875
  2. 2
    Mesa
    2152 S Vineyard Ste 139 Bldg 12, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8876
  3. 3
    Phoenix Biltmore
    1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-8908
  4. 4
    Phoenix North
    15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-8917

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 12, 2022
    I want to express my sincere appreciation for the promptness and professional care given to my husband by Dr itty. My experience at his facility was of the quickest and best we have ever encountered. From the front desk, to the nurses, and the doctor. Each and every one of them was courteous, professional, and made our visit as comfortable as they possibly could My husband might have lost his vision if the doctor office couldn’t schedule a visit immediately with Dr. Itty and follow his diagnosis and recommended treatment! Very caring and concerned! I highly recommend a visit to Dr Itty.
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1699902577
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA
    • Duke University Hospital/Eye Ctr
    • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    • Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
    • Banner Desert Medical Center
    • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
    • Phoenix Children's Hospital
    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Dr. Sujit Itty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Itty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Itty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Itty has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Itty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

