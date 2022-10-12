Dr. Sujit Itty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujit Itty, MD
Overview
Dr. Sujit Itty, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Gilbert1712 E Boston St Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 903-8875
Mesa2152 S Vineyard Ste 139 Bldg 12, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 903-8876
Phoenix Biltmore1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 641-8908
Phoenix North15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 641-8917
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I want to express my sincere appreciation for the promptness and professional care given to my husband by Dr itty. My experience at his facility was of the quickest and best we have ever encountered. From the front desk, to the nurses, and the doctor. Each and every one of them was courteous, professional, and made our visit as comfortable as they possibly could My husband might have lost his vision if the doctor office couldn’t schedule a visit immediately with Dr. Itty and follow his diagnosis and recommended treatment! Very caring and concerned! I highly recommend a visit to Dr Itty.
About Dr. Sujit Itty, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA
- Duke University Hospital/Eye Ctr
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
