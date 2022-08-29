Dr. Sujit Bhimireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhimireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujit Bhimireddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Sujit Bhimireddy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
His opinion is helpful for my treatment
About Dr. Sujit Bhimireddy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1720493000
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhimireddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhimireddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhimireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhimireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhimireddy.
