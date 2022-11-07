See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Sujeet Acharya, MD

Urology
4.1 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sujeet Acharya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Hospital

Dr. Acharya works at Texas Urology Specialists in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Methodist
    1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 464, Dallas, TX 75203
    Mansfield
    252 Matlock Rd Ste 140, Mansfield, TX 76063
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Bladder Infection
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hydronephrosis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicocele
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Botox® for the Bladder
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management
Extracorporeal Shockwave
Gonorrhea Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypospadias
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Paraphimosis
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Penile Implants
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Peyronie's Disease
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Stones
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Dr. Acharya has been taking care of me since 2015. After the first Urologist said he thought he might be able to save one kidney, I sought a second opinion. Dr. Acharya said we are saving both of them and he did. Now I get 6 month checkup of his excellent surgery. Robotics is the way to go. Lots of people play trumpet but finding Al Hirt is what you want. I still have both kidneys that are working flawlessly thanks to his skills and knowledge.
    H B Cox — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Sujeet Acharya, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1962658674
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Hospital
    • The University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sujeet Acharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Acharya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Acharya has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Acharya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

