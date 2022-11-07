Dr. Sujeet Acharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujeet Acharya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sujeet Acharya, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Hospital
Dr. Acharya works at
Locations
Dallas Methodist1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 464, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 948-3101
Mansfield252 Matlock Rd Ste 140, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (214) 948-3101Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Acharya has been taking care of me since 2015. After the first Urologist said he thought he might be able to save one kidney, I sought a second opinion. Dr. Acharya said we are saving both of them and he did. Now I get 6 month checkup of his excellent surgery. Robotics is the way to go. Lots of people play trumpet but finding Al Hirt is what you want. I still have both kidneys that are working flawlessly thanks to his skills and knowledge.
About Dr. Sujeet Acharya, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1962658674
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Urology
Dr. Acharya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acharya works at
Dr. Acharya has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Acharya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.