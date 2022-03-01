See All Cardiologists in Aurora, IL
Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College Bangalore, India and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Bangarulingam works at Rush Copley Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Copley Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center - Aurora
    2088 Ogden Ave Ste 250, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 499-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Cough
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Cough
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bangarulingam?

    Mar 01, 2022
    I have been going here for 8-10 yrs. & first I saw Dr. Kadra & now Dr. Sujay & I won't go anywhere else they are excellent.
    — Mar 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bangarulingam to family and friends

    Dr. Bangarulingam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bangarulingam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD.

    About Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710977640
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine - Rochester, Minnesota, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine - Jacksonville, Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons - New York, New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College Bangalore, India
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangarulingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bangarulingam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bangarulingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bangarulingam works at Rush Copley Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bangarulingam’s profile.

    Dr. Bangarulingam has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bangarulingam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangarulingam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangarulingam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangarulingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangarulingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sujay Bangarulingam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.