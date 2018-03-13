Dr. Sujatha Thota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujatha Thota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sujatha Thota, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Thota works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sujatha Thota MD22999 Highway 59 N Ste 204, Humble, TX 77339 Directions (281) 805-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thota?
It was a first time appt with this Physician specifically but a very good visit. I am always leery to switch doctors but Dr. Thota was very curteous, and thorough in my visit. I will return to see her for sure.
About Dr. Sujatha Thota, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1194994616
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thota works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thota. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.